New Strong Sell Stocks for January 11th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AppLovin APP provides technology platform which enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 78.6% downward over the last 60 days.

ACI Worldwide ACIW is a software company that develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.1% downward over the last 60 days.

ABM Industries ABM is provider of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 5.9% downward over the last 60 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.