New Strong Sell Stocks for January 11th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alaska Air Group ALK, together with its partner regional carriers, serves more than 100 cities across North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 60 days.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings AXL is a leading supplier of driveline and drivetrain systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 60 days.

China Southern Airlines ZNH is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33% downward over the last 60 days.

