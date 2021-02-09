New Strong Sell Stocks for February 9th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bally's Corporation BALY owns and operates gaming and racing facilities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 57.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Farmer Bros. Co. FARM engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 74.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Iteris, Inc. ITI provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.5% downward over the last 30 days.

KDDI Corporation KDDIY provides telecommunications services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Chatham Lodging Trust CLDT is a self-advised, publicly traded reit focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Chatham Lodging Trust REIT (CLDT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Farmer Brothers Company (FARM): Free Stock Analysis Report



KDDI Corporation Unsponsored ADR (KDDIY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Iteris, Inc. (ITI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ballys Corporation (BALY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.