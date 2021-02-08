New Strong Sell Stocks for February 8th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AdvanSix Inc. ASIX is a manufacturer and seller of polymer resins in the United States and around the globe. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. BBU is a private equity firm that specializes in acquisition. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.1% downward over the last 30 days.

DHI Group, Inc. DHX is a provider of data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15% downward over the last 30 days.

Evans Bancorp, Inc. EVBN is the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. IONS is a discoverer and developer of RNA-targeted therapeutics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Zacks Investment Research

