New Strong Sell Stocks for February 8th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Bank of America BAC is one of the largest financial holding companies in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 8.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI is a designer and marketer of jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.0% downward over the last 60 days.

Littelfuse LFUS is the preferred brand for leading manufacturers around the world, with more than 40 sales, manufacturing and engineering facilities and a global network of distribution channels. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.1% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.