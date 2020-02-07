Markets

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 7th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Kennametal Inc. KMT develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Harsco Corporation HSC provides environmental solutions and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17% downward over the last 30 days.

Bank of Commerce Holdings BOCH operates as the bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7% downward over the last 30 days.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated MKC manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 30 days.

L Brands, Inc. LB operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 30 days.

