New Strong Sell Stocks for February 7th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Advanced Micro Devices AMD has strengthened its position in the semiconductor market on the back of its evolution as an enterprise-focus company from a pure-bred consumer-PC chip provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 13.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Brainsway BWAY is a commercial stage medical device company which focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products using the Company's proprietary Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorder and obsessive-compulsive disorder. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Dime Community Bancshares DCOM is the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Zacks Investment Research

