New Strong Sell Stocks for February 7th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Americold Realty Trust COLD is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.9% downward over the last 60 days.

AudioCodes AUDC is a vendor of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for the digital workplace. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.4% downward over the last 60 days.

BRF BRFS is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 122.2% downward over the last 60 days.

