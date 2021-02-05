New Strong Sell Stocks for February 5th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Harley-Davidson, Inc. HOG manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13% downward over the last 30 days.

Roche Holding AG RHHBY engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Dominion Energy, Inc. D produces and transports energy. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.

SP Plus Corporation SP provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Britvic plc BTVCY manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 30 days.

