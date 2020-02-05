New Strong Sell Stocks for February 5th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Century Casinos, Inc. CNTY operates as a casino entertainment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Century Communities, Inc. CCS engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.
H.B. Fuller Company FUL formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.9% downward over the last 30 days.
ON Semiconductor Corporation ON manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Silicon Laboratories Inc. SLAB is a fabless semiconductor company, that designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.3% downward over the last 30 days.
