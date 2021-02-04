New Strong Sell Stocks for February 4th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. AVB is an REIT that primarily focuses on developing, acquisition, ownership and operations of multi-family apartment communities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Bilibili Inc. BILI provides online entertainment services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. CLBS is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.8% downward over the last 30 days.

General Dynamics Corporation GD engages in mission-critical information systems and technologies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Haynes International, Inc. HAYN develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 54.2% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



General Dynamics Corporation (GD): Free Stock Analysis Report



AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB): Get Free Report



Haynes International, Inc. (HAYN): Get Free Report



Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (CLBS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Bilibili Inc. Sponsored ADR (BILI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.