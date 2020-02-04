New Strong Sell Stocks for February 4th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Sasol Limited SSL is an integrated chemical and energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 26.8% downward over the last 30 days.

SpartanNash Company SPTN distributes and retails grocery products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Unifi, Inc. UFI manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Packaging Corporation of America PKG manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.2% downward over the last 30 days.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. NESR provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.