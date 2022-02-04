Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 4th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Arch Resources ARCH is one of the largest coal producers in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.9% downward over the last 60 days.

AstraZeneca AZN is one of the largest biopharmaceutical companies in the world. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Axalta Coating Systems AXTA is a global coatings company engaged in the manufacturing, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.7% downward over the last 60 days.

