New Strong Sell Stocks for February 3rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

American Financial Group, Inc. AFG is an insurance holding company that provides property and casualty insurance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.4% downward over the last 30 days.

eHealth, Inc. EHTH provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Frontline Ltd. FRO is a shipping company that engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. CTRA engages in the mining and supplying of metallurgical coal to the steel industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.2% downward over the last 30 days.

DraftKings Inc. DKNG operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.4% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

