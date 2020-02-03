New Strong Sell Stocks for February 3rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Dow Inc. DOW provides various materials science solutions for consumer care, infrastructure, and packaging markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.8% downward over the last 30 days.

FS Bancorp, Inc. FSBW operates as a bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.4% downward over the last 30 days.

L Brands, Inc. LB operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. EBSB operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Meritor, Inc. MTOR designs, develops and manufactures integrated systems, modules, and components for original equipment manufacturers and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.