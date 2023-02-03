New Strong Sell Stocks for February 3rd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Culp CULP is a manufacturer, marketer, and seller of mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Canada Goose GOOS is a global outerwear brand which designs, manufactures, distributes and retails premium outerwear for men, women and children. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Dime Community Bancshares DCOM is the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides deposit and loan products and financial services to local businesses, consumers and municipalities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 10.1% downward over the last 60 days.

