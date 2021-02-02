New Strong Sell Stocks for February 2nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. BHLB operates as a bank holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation GDP engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 6% downward over the last 30 days.

Kirby Corporation KEX operates domestic tank barges. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Noah Holdings Limited NOAH operates as a wealth and asset management service provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. FREE operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 33.6% downward over the last 30 days.

