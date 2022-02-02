New Strong Sell Stocks for February 2nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Cambium Networks CMBM operates as a wireless solutions provider, connecting people with a flexible network infrastructure. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Freightcar America RAIL manufactures railroad freight cars, with particular expertise in coal-carrying railcars. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.8% downward over the last 60 days.

MKS Instruments MKSI is a global provider of instruments, subsystems and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power and control critical parameters of advanced manufacturing processes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.





