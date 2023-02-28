New Strong Sell Stocks for February 28th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Glencore GLNCY is a diversified natural resource company which operates in three groups like metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 19.3% downward over the last 60 days.

CoStar Group CSGP is a provider of information services to the commercial real estate industry which includes wide array of digital service offerings like leasing marketplace, a selling marketplace, sales comparable information, decision support, contact management, tenant information, property marketing, and industry news. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Capri Holdings CPRI is a provider of women’s and men’s accessories, footwear and ready-to-wear, as well as wearable technology, watches, jewellery, eyewear and a full line of fragrance products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.9% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

CoStar Group, Inc. (CSGP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Glencore PLC (GLNCY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.