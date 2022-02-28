New Strong Sell Stocks for February 28th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Prog Holdings PRG provides lease-purchase solutions through e-commerce merchants. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.2% downward over the last 60 days.
Ageas AGESY is an international insurance company which provides services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups . The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.9% downward over the last 60 days.
Aspen Pharmacare APNHY is a specialty, branded and generic pharmaceuticals company for acute and chronic health conditions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 22.6% downward over the last 60 days.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.