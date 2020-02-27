New Strong Sell Stocks for February 27th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
AdvanSix Inc. ASIX is a manufacturer and seller of polymer resins. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.3% downward over the last 30 days.
American International Group, Inc. AIG is a provider of insurance products for commercial, institutional and individual customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Anika Therapeutics, Inc. ANIK is a provider of orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.
AptarGroup, Inc. ATR is a provider of consumer dispensing, active packaging and drug delivery solutions and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Dorman Products, Inc. DORM is a provider of automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware and brake products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.3% downward over the last 30 days.
