New Strong Sell Stocks for February 27th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Altice USA ATUS is a provider of broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 50.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Calliditas Therapeutics CALT is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is focused on developing pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.5% downward over the last 60 days.

California Resources CRC is an exploration and production company as well as producer of oil and natural gas principally in California. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 16.0% downward over the last 60 days.

