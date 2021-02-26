New Strong Sell Stocks for February 26th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

DHI Group, Inc. DHX provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 30 days.

American Campus Communities, Inc. ACC manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 1% downward over the last 30 days.

FireEye, Inc. FEYE provides cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Identiv, Inc. INVE operates as a security technology company that secures data, physical places, and things. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 29.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. NEPT operates as an integrated health and wellness company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.