New Strong Sell Stocks for February 26th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. CWST operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. HOG manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.5% downward over the last 30 days.

IDEX Corporation IEX operates as an applied solutions company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Capri Holdings Limited CPRI designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.4% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

