New Strong Sell Stocks for February 25th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Century Aluminum Company CENX produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Discovery, Inc. DISCA operates as a media company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Haynes International, Inc. HAYN develops, manufactures, markets and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 54.2% downward over the last 30 days.

S&W Seed Company SANW engages in breeding, growing, processing and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 13.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. ASPN designs, develops, manufactures and sells aerogel insulation products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.5% downward over the last 30 days.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.