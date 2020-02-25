New Strong Sell Stocks for February 25th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. AJRD is a manufacturer of aerospace and defense products and systems. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1% downward over the last 30 days.

Albany International Corp. AIN operates textile and materials processing businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.5% downward over the last 30 days.

BASF SE BASFY is a chemical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 1.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. BSM is an owner and manager of oil and natural gas assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 7.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Deluxe Corporation DLX is a provider of checks, marketing solutions, forms, accessories and other products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 11.8% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

