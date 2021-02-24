New Strong Sell Stocks for February 24th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Allot Ltd. ALLT provides network intelligence and security solutions to protect and personalize the digital experience. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Farmer Bros. Co. FARM engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 79% downward over the last 30 days.

Intuit Inc. INTU provides financial management and compliance products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Livent Corporation LTHM manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10% downward over the last 30 days.

MAG Silver Corp. MAG focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.7% downward over the last 30 days.

