New Strong Sell Stocks for February 24th
Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Acacia Communications, Inc. ACIA is a developer and manufacturer of high-speed coherent optical interconnect products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.9% downward over the last 30 days.
Capri Holdings Limited CPRI is a retailer of branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Chemung Financial Corporation CHMG operates as a bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.3% downward over the last 30 days.
Columbia Sportswear Company COLM is a designer of outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.7% downward over the last 30 days.
CoreSite Realty Corporation COR delivers high-performance data center and interconnection solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 30 days.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.