New Strong Sell Stocks for February 23rd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. AKTS develops, designs, manufactures, and sells radio frequency filter products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.8% downward over the last 30 days.

DHI Group, Inc. DHX provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 30 days.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust ILPT is an REIT that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Wix.com Ltd. WIX develops and markets a cloud-based platform. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

StealthGas Inc. GASS provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas producers and users. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



StealthGas, Inc. (GASS): Free Stock Analysis Report



DHI Group, Inc. (DHX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Wix.com Ltd. (WIX): Free Stock Analysis Report



Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (AKTS): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.