New Strong Sell Stocks for February 23rd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

ARMOUR Residential REIT ARR invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Acasti Pharma ACST is a biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 27.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Altice USA ATUS is one of the largest broadband communications and video services providers in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 14% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.





