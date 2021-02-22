New Strong Sell Stocks for February 22nd

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Equity Commonwealth EQC is an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 42.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. FSP is focused on infill and central business district office properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5% downward over the last 30 days.

Galiano Gold Inc. GAU engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Albany International Corp. AIN engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Compass Minerals International, Inc. CMP produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.2% downward over the last 30 days.

