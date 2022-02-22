New Strong Sell Stocks for February 22nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

DZS DZSI is a provider of edge access, 5G transport and enterprise communications platforms. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Edgewell Personal Care EPC manufactures and markets personal care products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7% downward over the last 60 days.

Grand Canyon Education LOPE is a regionally accredited provider of online postsecondary education services focused on offering graduate and undergraduate degree programs in its core disciplines of education, business, and healthcare. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 9.4% downward over the last 60 days.

