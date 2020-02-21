New Strong Sell Stocks for February 21st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Arkema S.A. ARKAY is a manufacturer and seller of specialty chemicals and advanced materials. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Atlantica Yield plc AY is an owner and manager of renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines and water assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft CTTAY is a developer of products, systems and services for customers across a variety of industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 4.3% downward over the last 30 days.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd DBSDY is a provider of financial products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 7.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Encore Wire Corporation WIRE is a manufacturer of electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.