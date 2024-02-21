News & Insights

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 21st

February 21, 2024 — 07:20 am EST

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Avis Budget Group CAR operates as a leading vehicle rental operator in North America, Europe and Australasia. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.5% downward over the last 60 days.

ChampionX CHX provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 6.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Casella Waste Systems CWST is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.0% downward over the last 60 days.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
