New Strong Sell Stocks for February 21st

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Avis Budget Group CAR operates as a leading vehicle rental operator in North America, Europe and Australasia. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 17.5% downward over the last 60 days.

ChampionX CHX provides chemistry solutions and engineered equipment and technologies to companies drill for and produce oil and gas. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 6.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Casella Waste Systems CWST is a regional, integrated solid waste services company that provides collection, transfer, disposal and recycling services, generates steam and manufactures finished products utilizing recyclable materials primarily throughout the eastern portion of the United States and parts of Canada. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.0% downward over the last 60 days.

