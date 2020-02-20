New Strong Sell Stocks for February 20th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. AIMC designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. BVN is a precious metals company that engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 20% downward over the last 30 days.

CyberArk Software Ltd. CYBR provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.2% downward over the last 30 days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. AG engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 36.4% downward over the last 30 days.

P. H. Glatfelter Company GLT manufactures and sells engineered materials and composite fibers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.4% downward over the last 30 days.

