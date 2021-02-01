New Strong Sell Stocks for February 1st

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Badger Meter, Inc. BMI manufactures and markets flow measurement, control, and communication solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.1% downward over the last 30 days.

LightPath Technologies, Inc. LPTH designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.3% downward over the last 30 days.

NRG Energy, Inc. NRG is engaged in producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Proto Labs, Inc. PRLB operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation ADPT is a commercial-stage company that develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 1% downward over the last 30 days.

