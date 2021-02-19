New Strong Sell Stocks for February 19th

Here are 3 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. CHKP develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. UVE operates as an integrated insurance holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. SVNDY engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7% downward over the last 60 days.

