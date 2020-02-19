New Strong Sell Stocks for February 19th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Asanko Gold Inc. AKG is engaged in the exploration, development and production of gold properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10% downward over the last 30 days.

Atlantica Yield plc AY is the owner and manager of renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines and water assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. BHLB is the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Capital Product Partners L.P. CPLP is a provider of marine transportation services in Greece. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10% downward over the last 30 days.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. CBL is the owner and manager of a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

