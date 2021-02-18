New Strong Sell Stocks for February 18th

Here are 4 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Gladstone Land Corporation LAND is a publicly traded real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp WRTBY provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 22.2% downward over the last 30 days.

CSG Systems International, Inc. CSGS provides business support solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Lantronix, Inc. LTRX provides software as a service, engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, IoT, and remote environment management. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 36.8% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Lantronix, Inc. (LTRX): Get Free Report



CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND): Free Stock Analysis Report



WARTSILA OYJ (WRTBY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.