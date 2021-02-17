New Strong Sell Stocks for February 17th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Paycom Software, Inc. PAYC provides cloud-based human capital management software service. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Qualys, Inc. QLYS provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology, security, and compliance solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.3% downward over the last 30 days.

i3 Verticals, Inc. IIIV provides integrated payment and software solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 1% downward over the last 30 days.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. CTRE is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation ETRN owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.8% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

