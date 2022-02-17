New Strong Sell Stocks for February 17th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Cohu COHU is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 1% downward over the last 60 days.

Credit Suisse Group CS offer investment products, private banking and financial advisory services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Euronet Worldwide EEFT is a leading electronics payments provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 2.9% downward over the last 60 days.

