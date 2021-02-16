New Strong Sell Stocks for February 16th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Blackbaud, Inc. BLKB provides cloud software solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Dominion Energy, Inc. D produces and transports energy. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Flowers Foods, Inc. FLO produces and markets packaged bakery products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.7% downward over the last 30 days.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. AMRK operates as a precious metals trading company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Loop Industries, Inc. LOOP depolymerizes waste polyethylene terephthalate plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 72.7% downward over the last 30 days.

