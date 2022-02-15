New Strong Sell Stocks for February 15th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Adtalem Global Education ATGE is a leading global education provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 28.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Align Technology ALGN manufactures and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners and CAD/CAM (computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing) digital services used in dentistry, orthodontics, and dental records storage. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.1% downward over the last 60 days.

Applied DNA Sciences APDN provides proprietary DNA-embedded biotechnology security solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 40.4% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.





Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.