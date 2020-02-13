New Strong Sell Stocks for February 13th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Atlantica Yield plc AY acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 23.1% downward over the last 30 days.

AZZ Inc. AZZ provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 30 days.

B&G Foods, Inc. BGS manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Becton, Dickinson and Company BDX develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. GOOS designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.3% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

