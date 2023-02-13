Stocks

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 13th

February 13, 2023 — 07:46 am EST

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Civitas Resources, Inc. CIVI is an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Assurant, Inc. AIZ is a company that provides lifestyle and housing solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation HMN is an insurance holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 30% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Civitas Resources, Inc. (CIVI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
StocksInvesting
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AIZ
HMN
CIVI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.