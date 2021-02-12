New Strong Sell Stocks for February 12th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. CDAY operates as a human capital management software company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.5% downward over the last 30 days.

FreightCar America, Inc. RAIL designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Watford Holdings Ltd. WTRE operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 36.6% downward over the last 30 days.

DaVita Inc. DVA provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Essex Property Trust, Inc. ESS acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



DaVita Inc. (DVA): Free Stock Analysis Report



Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS): Free Stock Analysis Report



Freightcar America, Inc. (RAIL): Free Stock Analysis Report



Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Watford Holdings Ltd. (WTRE): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.