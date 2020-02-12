Markets

New Strong Sell Stocks for February 12th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Capri Holdings Limited CPRI is a designer and retailer of branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.6% downward over the last 30 days.

Carpenter Technology Corporation CRS is a manufacturer and distributer of specialty metals. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15% downward over the last 30 days.

Columbia Sportswear Company COLM is a outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.9% downward over the last 30 days.

CoreSite Realty Corporation COR is a provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Discover Financial Services DFS is the owner and operator of a direct banking and payment services company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.9% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


Click to get this free report

Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Discover Financial Services (DFS): Free Stock Analysis Report

CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Carpenter Technology Corporation (CRS): Free Stock Analysis Report

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular