New Strong Sell Stocks for February 11th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. CDR is a fully-integrated REIT which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. DEI is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns and operates high-quality office and multifamily properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.5% downward over the last 30 days.

nVent Electric plc NVT designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. ULH provides transportation and logistics solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1.6% downward over the last 30 days.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. CURO is a diversified consumer finance company that provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.1% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.