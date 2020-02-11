New Strong Sell Stocks for February 11th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Arkema S.A. ARKAY is a manufacturer and seller of specialty chemicals and advanced materials. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Avnet, Inc. AVT is a technology solutions company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Chemung Financial Corporation CHMG operates as a bank. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 7.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft CTTAY is a developer of products, systems and services for customers across a variety of industries. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 7.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated ELAN is an animal health company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 2.6% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

