New Strong Sell Stocks for February 10th

Here are 5 stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Extreme Networks, Inc. EXTR provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.3% downward over the last 30 days.

Funko, Inc. FNKO is a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.4% downward over the last 30 days.

Capri Holdings Limited CPRI designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.6% downward over the last 30 days.

KT Corporation KT provides telecommunications services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. GILD a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 7% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.

